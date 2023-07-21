40 cars broken into, 5 stolen on one street, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police had their hands full Thursday with 40 reports of car break-ins on a single street block.

It happened in the 500 block of Foster Street in two parking decks between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Five vehicles were stolen, but police recovered all of them.

The break-ins remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

In more violent crime, Durham police also investigated two shootings, one a drive-by that left a man dead and another where a teen girl was injured.

