WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen girl injured in Durham shooting

WTVD logo
Friday, July 21, 2023 1:49AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Durham police responded to calls about a shooting in the 2000 block of House Avenue around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage girl who had been shot. Police said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No more details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW