Teen girl injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Durham police responded to calls about a shooting in the 2000 block of House Avenue around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage girl who had been shot. Police said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No more details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood