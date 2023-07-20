Man killed in drive-by shooting on Raynor Street in Durham

A man is dead after a drive-by shooting at Wellons Village shopping center in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a deadly drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon on Raynor Street in Durham.

Police put up crime-scene tape around an area at Wellons Village shopping center.

DPD said a man was shot and killed. EMS workers took the victim to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have set up a mobile command unit in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Officers responded to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert as well as an officer reporting hearing shots fired in the 1000 block of Raynor Street.

