Caught on camera: Car slams into utility pole in Wake Forest

Thursday, June 15, 2023 12:05AM
A car smashed into a utility pole in Wake Forest -- and a Ring doorbell camera captured the whole thing.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car smashed into a utility pole in Wake Forest -- and a Ring doorbell camera captured the whole thing.

It happened on S. Main Street near E. Holding Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sedan veered off the road and skidded in the moments before impact.

It took crews hours to repair the damage. The roadway was closed for about two hours.

Two people appeared to get out of the vehicle after the collision. Wake Forest officials did not immediately know whether anyone was injured.

