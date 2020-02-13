Workers, advocates push for $15 minimum wage in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A coalition of labor groups, advocates and business and faith leaders will call for a $15 minimum wage at a public hearing Thursday in downtown Raleigh.Raising Wages NC is sponsoring the event, which will feature personal testimonies about surviving on a $7.25 an hour minimum wage. The speakers will call on state leaders to pass a $15 minimum wage law covering all workers.The group hopes to focus attention on the issue during this election year, with testimony aimed at candidates for governor, labor commissioner, and the N.C. House and Senate.They want the candidates to publicly state their position on raising the state minimum wage.The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury Street.