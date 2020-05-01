Carolina Beach to allow fishing, open public parking starting Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As North Carolina beaches continue to reopen in phases, starting Monday, the town of Carolina Beach will allow fishing on the beach and open public parking lots.
Town of Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce announced in a letter to the public on Friday that locations will be announced on Monday.
"I would like to say thank you to everyone for your support and cooperation during this crisis. We appreciate the sacrifices made by many during this time. Please have patience a little longer as we work through our phases of re-opening Carolina Beach," Pierce wrote.
In coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the town encourages all beachgoers to continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures.
