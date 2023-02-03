Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh February 17th

North Carolina is celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes' 25 years with a Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street. The next day, Saturday, February 18 will be the Canes Stadium game at Carter Finley Stadium.

The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, such as:

photo ops with Canes Alumni and the Stanley Cup

street hockey

food trucks and beer garden

art activations and face painting

fireworks and drone light show

live ice sculpture carvings

ferris wheel and inflatables

