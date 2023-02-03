Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh February 17th

North Carolina is celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes' 25 years with a Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street. The next day, Saturday, February 18 will be the Canes Stadium game at Carter Finley Stadium.
The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, such as:
- photo ops with Canes Alumni and the Stanley Cup
- street hockey
- food trucks and beer garden
- art activations and face painting
- fireworks and drone light show
- live ice sculpture carvings
- ferris wheel and inflatables
