Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh February 17th

Monday, February 6, 2023

North Carolina is celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes' 25 years with a Fan Fest in Downtown Raleigh on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street. The next day, Saturday, February 18 will be the Canes Stadium game at Carter Finley Stadium.

The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, such as:

  • photo ops with Canes Alumni and the Stanley Cup
  • street hockey
  • food trucks and beer garden
  • art activations and face painting
  • fireworks and drone light show
  • live ice sculpture carvings
  • ferris wheel and inflatables

