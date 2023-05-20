Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes look to bounce back after heartbreaking loss to Florida Panthers at PNC

The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes spent Friday recovering from the sixth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history and the longest in Canes' franchise history.

Neither team practiced on the off day before Saturday night's Game 2 in Raleigh, with Florida leading the series 1-0 after a 3-2, quadruple-overtime thriller. Game 1 finished at 79:47 of overtime play.

For Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, the day off was a chance to rest after leading all skaters with 57:56 of ice time and skating over eight miles in the game, according to the NHL.

"Surprisingly, I still had some energy," Montour said. "But at the end of the game, I was really happy we got the win. Then it was straight to rest and recovery."

The physical toll was one aspect of Game 1. Then there was the emotional and mental strain. Before the Panthers won in four overtime, they thought they had won in the first overtime. But winger Ryan Lomberg's goal was overturned on video review because the NHL determined that the Panthers'Colin White had interfered with goalie Frederik Andersen.

Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to give the Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes early Friday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.

"You get the overtime winner, there's a celebration, a release. But then it's, 'Oh, just kidding,'" said Panthers coach Paul Maurice. "I was really impressed that we went back to work, that we didn't lose our composure in a situation where you easily could have. That's a statement of our group. We've had a few of those moments where we get tested and you say, 'Let's just go back to work.'"

Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

Remaining round 3 schedule

Game 3: Away, 8 p.m., Monday, May 22

Game 4: Away, 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 24

Game 5: Home, 8 p.m., Friday, May 26

Game 6: Away, 8 p.m., Sunday, May 28

Game 7: Home, 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 30