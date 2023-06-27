Carolina Hurricanes to open regular season with home game vs. Senators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fresh off a deep playoff run despite key injuries, the Carolina Hurricanes are looking for more. The quest for another Stanley Cup will start Oct. 11 against the Ottawa Senators.

The National Hockey League released the 2023-24 regular-season schedules on Tuesday and the Canes will open with that Wednesday night game against the Senators at PNC Arena.

It's the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Carolina opens with a home game. Last season, the Canes began with a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena.

KEY MATCHUPS

Carolina will face off against the New Jersey Devils (Jan. 25, Feb. 10, March 9) and New York Rangers (Nov. 2, Jan. 2, March 12) just three times in 2023-24,

BRING ON THE CHAMPS

The Hurricanes will face the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights twice this season. The Golden Knights will visit PNC Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and the Hurricanes will travel to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17.

HITTING THE ROAD

Carolina's schedule features eight road trips of at least three games, including two season-long, six-game road trips (Oct. 14-24, Dec. 4-14) and a season-ending, four-game road trip (April 9-16).

HOME COOKING

The Canes will have three homestands of at least five games, including a season-long, six-game homestand from Jan. 6-21.

RUN IT BACK

Carolina will play 14 sets of back-to-back games for the third consecutive season, including two home back-to-backs from Oct. 26-27 and April 4-5.

