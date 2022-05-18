Carolina Hurricanes restricting ticket sales to solidify home ice advantage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes are serving up some controversy before round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Wednesday night in Raleigh.The team is restricting ticket sales to games at PNC Arena, only to residents of the Carolinas and southern Virginia.That is determined by the credit card billing address.Orders outside the region will be canceled without notice, but refunds will be given.The policy is not unheard of and could give the Canes the extra boost they need during home games.The puck drops tonight at 7:00 p.m. You can watch it on our sister network, ESPN.