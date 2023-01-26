Musical acts announced for Hurricanes Fan Fest in downtown Raleigh before big game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is less than a month away but the game isn't the only thing taking center stage that weekend.

Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will take place on Friday, February 17 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. If you're interested in being part of all the fun, know that it will happen in downtown Raleigh and is completely free!

Two stages will be set up for 12 musical acts from North Carolina that include Adam Lee Decker, Into the Fog, Paige King Johnson, James Dunn, Touabab Krewe, Jason Adamo, Mega Colossus, Kooley High, Rosali and Superchunk just to name a few.

"With two stages programmed for 10 hours, it shows how Raleigh, NC is a music destination, in addition to sports, arts, theater, unique local businesses, experiences and more. Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest presented by UNC Health is our way of showcasing a small glimpse of what North Carolina has to offer and the talent surrounding us" Carolina Hurricanes Chief Marketing Officer Mike Forman said.

Fan Fest will also include dozens of food trucks and other vendors. Click here for a full list of what to expect.

The Stadium Series game is scheduled for February 18. It's the first outdoor game for the Hurricanes and the fourth appearance for the Capitals.

The Hurricanes were originally scheduled to host the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 20, 2021, but the event was postponed because of health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.