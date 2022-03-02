Sports

Carolina Panthers name Anish Shroff new play-by-play announcer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers will have a new play-by-play announcer this coming season.

UNC alumni Mick Mixon is retiring after 17 years in the booth for the Panthers. He's passing the role on to Anish Shroff, who becomes the first and only minority play-by-play radio voice in the NFL.

Shroff is a first-generation immigrant whose family arrived in America in the 1970s from India.

He's a Syracuse graduate who has been working at ESPN since 2008.

Shroff calls Charlotte his home. He's been there for a while with his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

"She's been a Panthers fan, we've lived in Charlotte her whole life," Shroff said in an interview with Panthers.com. "Since she was little, she had some Panthers stuff, she likes the colors, but she's excited. She's holding me to getting her a personalized jersey."
