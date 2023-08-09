Man charged with murder in Carrboro stabbing, victim identified

Police told ABC11 on Thursday that the suspect and the victim knew each other and there was an altercation.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with murder in a stabbing that took place in Carrboro.

Sedgwick Raynard Barnes Jr., 30 has been charged in the death of Kenneth Michael Moseley on the night of August 2 at Town Commons on West Main Street.

Picture of Sedgwick Barnes Jr. provided by Carrboro Police Department.

It was the first homicide this year in the town, according to the chief of police.

Police told ABC11 that the suspect and the victim knew each other and there was an altercation.

If you have any information on this case, please call Investigator Erasmo Velazquez at (919) 918-7413, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.