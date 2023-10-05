Durham man charged in connection with Cary armed robbery

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded about 1:30 p.m., to the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop at Harrison Square Shopping Center in Cary. Officers learned that a man approached a landscaping crew eating lunch in the parking lot and demanded cash.

The suspect was taken into custody on the I-40 eastbound on-ramp from Harrison Avenue.

Carson Hawkins, 32 of Durham, is facing charges related to armed robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Wake County and in your neighborhood