Cary homeowner believes attempted break-in connected to teen social media trend

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after an attempted robbery at home in the 200 block of Bebington Drive.

The owner of the home said she caught the attempt on her home security camera, and believes attempted break-in is connected to an online social media trend.

Investigators said it appeared the people involved were young teenagers.

The homeowner is warning parents to pay attention to their children because this trend could have serious and possibly dangerous consequences.

Surveillance video showed three people walking in the backyard of the home, jumping on a trampoline, and sitting on the family's patio furniture. People can be heard laughing and using a cellphone camera to capture their activities.

Cary police said at some point the teens damaged property and attempted to enter the house before leaving.

One neighbor said it may seem like a harmless prank for some people, but it should be taken seriously.