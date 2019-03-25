Cary Barnes & Noble shooter also had explosive device, warrants state

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 18-year-old who police arrested for opening fire in a Barnes & Noble also had a homemade bomb with him at the time of the shooting, warrants revealed Monday.
Jonathan Kyle Courtney was arrested Friday and charged with several crimes related to the Friday night incident at Cary's Barnes & Noble bookstore located at 760 SE Maynard Road.
Witnesses said Courtney walked into the bookstore and started shooting two pellet guns.
According to warrants, five people were injured with three of those five being shot.
Courtney is charged with several crimes including possessing a weapon of mass destruction. According to search warrants and a police spokesperson, that weapon of mass destruction was an Improvised Explosive Device or a homemade bomb.
Investigators said Courtney had three weapons with him when he went into the Barnes & Noble: two pellet guns and the homemade bomb.
Police caught Courtney at the bookstore as he attempted to escape.
Courtney is due in court for a first appearance Monday. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
