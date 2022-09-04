'We stand united': Cary church continues on with services despite messages of hate this week

A church in Cary continued on with Sunday services despite getting messages of hate earlier in the week.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A church in Cary continued on with Sunday services despite getting messages of hate earlier in the week.

The Black Lives Matter and Pride Flags that Greenwood Forest Baptist Church usually hang on their sign out front were left charred in their parking lot.

Senior Pastor Lauren Efird said they started putting the flags out after the death of George Floyd and it has been stolen a few times since then; but they haven't seen anything like this.

"We certainly stand united in our resolve to show support and resolve to the LGBTQ community, and also to Black and Brown people," said Pastor Efird.

Nearly 50 people came to the church including Randy Palmer.

"People really don't value other people's lives like we feel like we should, and that's not the word Jesus has assigned us to do," Palmer said.

The church told congregants they could help by donating replacement flags and flag poles.

Church leaders came in Sunday to find Amazon boxes worth.

"I pray that the hatred in their heart that they have for other people would go away and that they'd be able to find love and acceptance as well," said Pastor Efird.