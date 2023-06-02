WATCH LIVE

Cary High School's Imp Mascot in final four national contest for best in nation

Friday, June 2, 2023 10:35PM
An NCAA-styled tournament involving high school mascots is underway

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An NCAA-styled tournament involving high school mascots is underway

The mascot, which is actually a baby devil, has represented Cary High School since the 1930s. It underwent a makeover in the 1960s, and the costume has stayed the same ever since.

Right now the Imp is in the final four of the contest, trying to advance to the finals going against the Camas County Mushers mascot out of Idaho.

"It's one of a kind right here," said Cary High Principal Nolan Bryant. "The Imp there is no other mascot with this name in the country I'm aware of. So, I think we got the market cornered on the most unique, and certainly, we all rally behind our Imp when it comes game time or spirit time."

You can help the Imp win by voting here. Voting ends Thursday, June 8th.

