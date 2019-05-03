Cary man accused of downloading and producing child pornography

A Cary man is accused of not only downloading child porn but also producing it -- taking pictures of children in compromising positions.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is accused of not only downloading child porn but also producing it -- taking pictures of children in compromising positions.

Paul Sullivan, 51, is facing a total of 16 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to the arrest warrant, there were boys and girls in his collection of photos.

Police said in one of the pictures, a 7-year-old, 5-year-old, and 1-year-old were engaging in sexual activity.

Police did not say whether the children were known to Sullivan.

He was caught after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a hit that a pornographic image involving a child had been downloaded through the Kik messaging app.

Sullivan, an employee at Cisco, is a husband and father.

"Here's the thing, here could be more to come," said Cary Police Capt. John Szymeczek. "Usually when we do these, there are tons of images, tons and tons of images. We might see his name again."

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is expected to go before a judge Friday morning.
