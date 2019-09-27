Cary man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at Wilmington

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast according to family friends.David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington but died Thursday at WakeMed Hospital.Vibrio is a bacteria that live in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.It's unclear when or what restaurant the man ate the oysters at.Health officials say these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.