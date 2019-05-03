Cary man facing charges after allegedly being caught with child pornography

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is facing charges after he allegedly had child pornography dating back more than a decade.Paul Sullivan, 51, is facing a total of 16 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.According to the arrest warrant, there were boys and girls in his collection of photos.Police said in one of the pictures, a 7-year-old, 5-year-old, and 1-year-old were engaging in sexual activity.ABC11 reached out to police to speak more about the charges and is waiting to hear back.It is unclear if he knew the children in the files.He is being held on a $3 million bond and is expected to go before a judge Friday morning.