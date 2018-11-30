Cary mom arrested after leaving 22-month-old in car alone for over an hour

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --Morrisville police have arrested a woman after they say she left her 22-month-old child in the car for over an hour without supervision.
According to the arrest warrant, 33-year-old Deborah Serwaah Kingston "allowed a substantial risk of physical injury" when she left the child strapped in a cart seat, in a running car, for over an hour.
Authorities said it happened at the Park West Village shopping center at the corner of Cary Parkway and Chapel Hill Road. Kingston was in a T.J. Maxx.
She has been placed in the Wake County Justice Center under a $1,000 secured bond.