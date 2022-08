Cary police announce new patrol cars for school resource officers

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cary Police Department unveiled new patrol cars ahead of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday.

The cars are for the town's School Resource Officers and will have custom markings with different school logos and colors blended into the Cary police logo.

Police say the cars are an effort to create a more recognizable presence for students, to strengthen partnerships and show school spirit.