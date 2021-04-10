Cary police investigating report of gunfire at Extended Stay America hotel near Harrison Square

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hotel near a popular Cary shopping center has been evacuated after a report of gunfire on Saturday afternoon.A little after 4 p.m., officers were called to the Extended Stay America at the 600 block of Weston Parkway in Harrison Square.Guests were evacuated out of the building while officers checked rooms for any victims. Authorities said they have not located a victim at this time.There are no reports of a shooting suspect at this time.