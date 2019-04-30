Cary youth minister at Cornerstone Presbyterian arrested on child porn charges

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father and Cary youth minister is facing criminal charges related to child pornography.Cary Police Department said David Kimball, 34, had multiple explicit pictures of children in his possession. Investigators believe the children were between the ages of 5 and 15.Kimball was arrested and released on bond Monday. The next day he was sitting in a courtroom gallery appearing to pray.Kimball had been employed as a youth minister at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Cary since January 2016. The church's head of staff said he learned of the arrest on April 29; the church's governing body met later that night and accepted Kimball's resignation.Investigators said they were tipped off to the crimes by a national child crime network after Microsoft discovered the lewd images on a file sharing network.In court Tuesday, Kimball was given a court date for next month and the judge ordered him to not be alone with children under the age of 16, with the exception of his biological children."My understanding is Child Protective Services has been notified and doesn't have a concern about that at this time," prosecutor Melanie Shakita said.After court, neither Kimball or his attorney would comment on the case.For his four charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Kimball faces a maximum sentence of 13 years behind bars.