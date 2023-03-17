Catherine Haena Kim talks about Love, Lies, and Spies in the ABC series "The Company You Keep"

Catherine Haena Kim talks to On The Red Carpet about her role as undercover CIA officer, Emma Hill in the ABC series, "The Company You Keep."

Kim reveals the complexity of the character she portrays in the new ABC Network series.

LOS ANGELES -- Catherine Haena Kim talks to On The Red Carpet about her role as undercover CIA officer, Emma Hill in the ABC series, "The Company You Keep." Kim explains that the people who work for the CIA may have roles with extremely high stakes, but at their core, they are no different from anyone else.

"That's crazy, like you're on your way to hopefully squash some insane arms deal and you're annoyed because you're stuck in traffic," Kim said. "But it's such a human thing."

Kim emphasizes that CIA agents like Emma, must master the art of being unseen and "do their jobs right, then nobody will ever know, and their goal is actually to be invisible."

The actress delves into the complexity of love and lying, in her new relationship with Milo Ventimiglia's character, Charlie. She knows that navigating a relationship with deceit is a "tricky, tricky beast," Kim explains. "You know it's a tricky thing also when you lie because l feel like they're gonna catch up to you."

Kim also finds solace in knowing that the audience won't have to wait long for answers in this fun series because "we start making big reveals very quickly... They find them out very, very fast, in the next episode as a matter of fact."

The Asian American actress expresses how surreal it was to take her mother to see one of the series' billboards. "My parents immigrated, and they used to sell umbrellas in Times Square at one point," Kim said. "And now there's this giant building - tall, two-block, digital ad of our show on there, which is exciting."

