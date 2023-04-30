Make-A-Wish honors 16-year-old author with celebration of life, book release

Make-A-Wish hosted a celebration of life and book release for 16-year-old who died of Cancer.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Make-A-Wish hosted a celebration of life and book release for 16-year-old who died of Cancer.

Ellena Vollmer from Elizabeth City dreamed of writing and publishing her own children's book. After she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, she shared her dreams of being an author with Make-A-Wish.

Ellena completed the writing for her book, Coconut and Charles, but passed away while it was being illustrated.

Saturday, her dream of becoming a published author came true during the special event at Crabtree Valley Mall.

To learn more about Ellena and her book visit here.