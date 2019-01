A Chapel Hill firefighter was arrested for disseminating obscene material to children under the age of 16.Chapel Hill Police Department arrested Jaime Ernesto Palacios, 53, on Jan. 8.Palacios is a Chapel Hill Fire Department employee. Upon his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave without pay.The investigation into the case continues. Palacios currently faces three felony charges in the case. Specifics about the material in question were not released.