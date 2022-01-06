Driver charged in crash that seriously injured 2 young pedestrians in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver has been charged after a crash that seriously injured two teenaged pedestrians.The Chapel Hill Police Department charged Norma Martin, 69, of Durham, on Wednesday with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a clearly marked crosswalk or regular pedestrian crossing.The crash happened Dec. 31 on Estes Drive. Police said Martin's SUV struck two children ages 13 and 14 as they used a marked crosswalk to walk south across Estes Drive toward Caswell Road near the entrance to Guy B. Phillips Middle School.Police said westbound drivers yielded to the pedestrians, but Martin, who was driving east toward Franklin Street, did not yield. Martin stayed at the scene after the crash.The 13-year-old remains at UNC Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.The 14-year-old victim was released from UNC Hospitals and is recovering from serious injuries.