Chapel Hill police investigating second homicide this week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill police department is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday -- the second deadly shooting this week.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle near Homestead Road where they found a man dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

The shooting happened days after officers found K'son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, shot and killed on South Estes Drive Extension on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in either case.

A third person was shot Monday in the 1100 block of Highway 54.

Police said in that case, a driver fired shots at another vehicle. A passenger was struck and suffered what police said was a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.