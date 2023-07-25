Former police chief Chris Blue named Chapel Hill town manager

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill will have a familiar face as its new town manager.

The Town Council announced at a special meeting on Monday that Chris Blue will serve as the new town manager.

Blue, who has been working as the interim manager since Jan. 1, will assume his permanent role Aug. 1.

Blue has a long history of service in the college town. He was the police chief for 12 years and also led the town's parking services, building and development services, and inspections.

"In making this choice, the Council conducted an extensive national search and interviewed a number of highly qualified candidates," said Mayor Pam Hemminger. "In the end, Chris' leadership abilities, experience, and demonstrated record of success in Chapel Hill led the Council to select him as our permanent Manager. All of us are excited about our choice and we are looking forward to working with Chris as he takes on this role permanently."

ALSO SEE: Chapel Hill community rallies around Med Deli owner after fire damages building

Blue graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1990 with a degree in radio, television, and motion pictures. He joined the Chapel Hill Police Department in 1997 and during the next 13 years served as a patrol officer, crime prevention officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief.

"I am so appreciative to the Council for their trust in me and to our amazing Town team for their support, guidance, and leadership over these last few months," Blue said. "I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together for our community in the months and years ahead."

Blue received his MPA from North Carolina State in 2005 and, in 2010, he was named chief of police, a position he held until his retirement on Dec. 31.

Blue and his wife, Natasha, a Hillsborough native, have two daughters, Carter and Lia.