'Made it very easy': Officials distribute Monkeypox vaccine at Pride event in Charlotte

State public health officials in Mecklenburg County distributed up to 2,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine over the weekend at the Charlotte Pride festival.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- State public health officials in Mecklenburg County distributed up to 2,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine over the weekend at the Charlotte Pride festival.

The pride festival was targeted for the vaccine effort because men who have sex with men, and transgender people are at the highest risk.

"I think there's a lot of questions as far as where to get it, how to get it and doing an event like this, and having people reaching out and telling people where to get it when to get it, especially if you can get it right now, you don't have to make an appointment, made it very easy," Abe Gadikian said.

Vaccines were available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the festival.

Mecklenburg County currently has the largest outbreak of any county in the state with 25 confirmed cases.