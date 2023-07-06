Residents of a Charlotte neighborhood were taken aback by the sight of three Chinese roaming buffalo roaming around.

Roaming water buffalo cause quite a stir in Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It got a little wild in Charlotte last week. You could say there goes the neighborhoof, er, hood.

A homeowner shared a video of Chinese water buffalo roaming in her front yard.

Workers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control said there were actually three of the buffalo on the loose and wandering that neighborhood.

The incident happened last Friday when the animals ran out of a livestock trailer.

Neighborhood residents were understandably taken aback by the sight of the large, powerful creatures.

"I thought I was seeing something out of Jurassic Park; it was just too unreal," Reggie Moore told ABC11 affiliate WSOC.

Numerous neighbors joined Moore in trying to corral the buffalo back into their owner's livestock trailer.

One of the buffalo turned aggressive and when the situation became too dangerous, officials and the owner agreed to have it euthanized.

The owner was given a citation because it is illegal to own Chinese water buffalo in North Carolina.