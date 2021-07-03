Search underway for 4 armed men who fled Chatham County chase; residents asked to remain inside

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina troopers are searching for four armed men who fled after a Chatham County chase Saturday morning,The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said the chase began on Highway 64 just before 8:30 a.m.After the chase came to a halt, four armed men wearing dark clothing fled the scene.Officials said a reverse 911 call went out to residents in the area asking them to remain inside and report seeing anyone matching the description.Members of the North Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene with members of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Wildlife Resources Commission and Carrboro Police Department.If you see the four men, do not approach them. Call 911.