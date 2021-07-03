car chase

Search underway for 4 armed men who fled Chatham County chase; residents asked to remain inside

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina troopers are searching for four armed men who fled after a Chatham County chase Saturday morning,

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said the chase began on Highway 64 just before 8:30 a.m.

After the chase came to a halt, four armed men wearing dark clothing fled the scene.

Officials said a reverse 911 call went out to residents in the area asking them to remain inside and report seeing anyone matching the description.

Members of the North Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene with members of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Wildlife Resources Commission and Carrboro Police Department.

If you see the four men, do not approach them. Call 911.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchatham countycar chasechatham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CHASE
130 mph Raleigh chase on I-540 ends in crash: Police
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
Search underway for man who ran from Orange County crash, chase
High speed chase ends with fatal crash in Nash County
TOP STORIES
Elsa weakens to tropical storm; NC potentially in storm path
11 arrested after standoff with heavily-armed group in Mass.
LIST: Where to see fireworks near Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville
Swim caps designed for natural Black hair not allowed at Olympics
Family killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, car in Moore County
Death toll from collapse rises to 24; condo to be demolished Sunday
Triangle home market among most competitive in US
Show More
2 children dead, 1 injured in Sampson County house fire
Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture
'Blew my mind': Woman charged with crime she didn't commit
NC Central defensive lineman recognized for efforts on and off field
'We are doing this for NC': Hope Mills native heads to 2021 Olympics
More TOP STORIES News