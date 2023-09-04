Chatham County fugitive captured in Franklin County

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted on an outstanding warrant in Chatham County for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill was finally taken into custody.

Youngsville Police had been looking for Javian Alexander Guillermo, who was sought in an Aug. 25 shooting.

Guillermo had been known to frequent the Hampton Lane area in Youngsville, and police officers tracked him down to an address on Aug. 27, but Guillermo managed to slip away.

Three days later, Youngsville police got an anonymous tip that Guillermo was staying at a hotel in Franklinton.

Javian Guillermo Youngsville Police Department

The next morning, Franklin County deputies caught up with Guillermo and took him to the Franklin County Jail.

He was held on a $100,000 secured bond.

On social media, the Youngsville Police Department thanked residents who assisted with providing information and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for help in cracking the case.

If you have information about a crime in the area, you can call Franklin County Communications at (919) 496-2511 or Youngsville Police Department at (919) 556-0500.