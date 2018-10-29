Check the sex offender registry before trick-or-treating this Halloween

Click here to check out the Sex Offender Registry.

There are few things more fun in life than seeing the joy of a child trick-or-treating on Halloween.But to ensure the night is for fun only, parents are urged to make sure their children are safe.Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and some mothers ABC11 spoke with in advance of Halloween night have tips for parents.First, be aware that some child predators will see trick-or-treating as an opportunity."Any time you've have kids in neighborhoods you're liable to have a child molester or sex offender in that neighborhood," Harrison told ABC 11.Harrison suggested that children only trick or treat in groups and that those groups are chaperoned by an adult.The sheriff also has a cardinal rule."Do not go into strangers' houses. Stay outside as a group and do not go in strangers' houses," he said.He suggests that parents check the areas where their kids will be out on Halloween night against the state's Sex Offender Registry.Jennifer Pittman, a mother of a 10-year-old, agrees."They need to check into it before they go to these neighborhoods," said the Raleigh mom. "See whose there and see what houses they're knocking on and just make sure they're safe. There's too much going on today."Ryan Wilson has two children- a 10-year-old and 14-year-old in high school.Wilson, of Raleigh, said she will accompany the 10-year-old but her high school daughter will be with friends.Still, she said she's keeping close tabs."I know the neighborhood where my daughter's going. Lots of families that I know there. I feel like there's a lot of safety points. She has a cell phone. I actually can track her so I know where she's at all times," she said.