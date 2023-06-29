Small business owners in Chicago are using fog machines in hopes of stopping burglars

Business owners in Chicago are using fog machines in hopes of stopping burglars.

Business owners in Chicago are hoping to leave thieves in a fog.

When someone breaks into stores after hours, an anti-theft fog machine goes to work.

In just seconds, it can fill about 1,000-square-feet with a non-toxic, no-grime fog.

"DensityUSA's instant fog technology is pretty unique," said President and COO Mike Egel. "When a criminal breaks in after hours, the alarm deploys, the fog deploys and in seconds, your business is going to be protected. They literally can't see it to steal it."

A basic model goes for about $7,000.

With retail thefts at the highest level in Chicago since 2019, local businesses are hoping this technology works.

The owner of the first store in Chicago - and in the state of Illinois - to use the fog system said it gives her peace of mind.

"I sleep better," she said.