'Please put the guns down:' Family mourns 7-year-old shot, killed at Chicago McDonald's drive-thru

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a fast-food drive-thru on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, police said.

Monday morning, police said the girl's father remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Family identified the girl as Jaslyn Adams. The girl and her 29-year-old father were in a car at the McDonald's drive-thru around 4:15 p.m. when they were both shot.

A McDonald's employee says two men jumped out of another car, ambushing the family and firing repeatedly into their car.

Adams was struck multiple times in the body and the man was struck in the torso, police said.

Police said officers already at the scene placed the badly injured little girl in the back of their SUV and raced toward the nearest hospital.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Now, her family is in mourning.

"Please put the guns down," said Tawny McMullen, the victim's aunt. "My 8-year-old baby says she doesn't want to go out and play because she is scared that she is going to be shot."

"If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald's? Have you took your kids to eat," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "You pumped six and a half bullets in that baby. That don't make you a man. That don't make you a gangster! Something wrong with you."

Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Sunday night saying, "I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago's West Side. This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children's lives short cannot go on."

More TOP STORIES News