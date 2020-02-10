Cary Chick-fil-A parking lot standoff ends with arrest of man who had a gun

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An armed man was arrested following a standoff at a Cary Chick-fil-A parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Cary police officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to the Chick-fil-A at 1803 N. Harrison Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man carrying a gun. A standoff between officers and the man lasted for about two hours before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.
The Chick-fil-A was not open at the time of the incident.
Officers said the man they arrested posed no threat to the public. They said the man was battling a mental health issue and no charges would be filed against him.
