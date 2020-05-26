Food & Drink

KFC testing out new fried chicken sandwich

ORLANDO, Florida -- KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the fast-food chain's Crispy Colonel sandwich.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it's topped with pickles and spicy or a classic mayonnaise.

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich is currently being tested at locations in Orlando, Florida for the next month.

The sandwich will cost $3.99 or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridafoodiefyi fried chickenfast food restaurantkfcu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Butner inmate dies from COVID-19
Chapel Hill woman accidentally threw her stimulus money away
Fayetteville healthcare worker reunites with kids after 2 months
Cooper responds to RNC threat, says pandemic response isn't political
Why you should wear face coverings, infection expert explains
Out of work sisters find a different way to post a paycheck
Wake County animal shelters brace for explosion of kittens
Show More
Closed churches protect the faithful from COVID-19, Durham pastor says
4 Minneapolis officers fired after black man being pinned down dies
App State cutting three men's athletics programs
NC lawmakers to discuss big changes on absentee voting this week
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
More TOP STORIES News