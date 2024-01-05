Fayetteville rescue crews respond after 4-year-old boy falls into storm drain

A Fayetteville Fire Department official said the child was pulled from the open storm drain and later taken away in an ambulance.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville rescue crews responded to the scene Friday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy fell into a storm drain in the 6400 block of Raeford Road near Bunce Road.

A Fayetteville Fire Department official said the child was pulled from the drain and was evaluated by Cape Fear EMS workers before being taken away in an ambulance.

Firefighters placed wood over the hole after the rescue. Officials said it was an open storm drain hole when the child fell in about 15 feet.

It appeared that the grate that covered the drain had collapsed, leaving the open hole. Firefighters found the grate broken in half inside the drain.

The fire department said it happened right in front of where the child lived on Bounce Road.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Fayetteville Fire Cpt. Don Tschida said.

It took about 45 minutes for the technical rescue team to pull the boy out of the drain.

The fire department said crews would remain at the scene until the North Carolina Department of Transportation arrived to make repairs.

