Raleigh 3-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in swimming pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child who went missing was rushed to a hospital after being found in a swimming pool, Raleigh police said Wednesday night.Police said a mother reported her 3-year-old son as missing in the 3500 block of Pritchard Drive. A search was set up and the child was found in the community pool several minutes later.Police said the child was taken to the hospital as a trauma. The boy's condition was not immediately known.