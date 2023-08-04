Wake County man charged with rape, indecent liberties with a child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it has arrested a Wake County man in connection with committing illegal sex acts against a minor.

Herman Davis, 55, of Raleigh, was charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with children, and one count of first-degree statutory sex offense.

The investigation began June 11 when the sheriff's office received a report about an alleged sexual assault on a girl. The Wake County Assistant District Attorney's Office reviewed the details of the investigation and authorized investigators to file multiple sex-crime charges against Davis.

Herman Davis Wake County Sheriff's Office

Davis is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $6 million secured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, the sheriff's office said. No other details were immediately released.

