Child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was grazed by a bullet in what appears to be a road-rage incident in Orange County on Monday night.

It happened near the 1400 block of US 70 East in Hillsborough.

The child was wounded when someone in a car opened fire. The child's condition was not immediately available.

The incident happened down the road from a Quality Mart gas station

