9-year-old, 13-year-old shot while in car on Highway 211

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were shot over the weekend while sitting in a car.Robeson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.The children were inside a vehicle on Highway 211 near Harris Road when they were shot, according to investigators. Their injuries were not considered life threatening but they were taken to doctors to be treated.The investigation into how the children were shot remains open and ongoing. Anyone who has any details that may help move the case forward is asked to call the sheriff's office at 910-671-3170.