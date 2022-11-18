NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival sponsored by ABC11 Together returns to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre Friday night.

The 7th annual event is back at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre through January 8. There is a Sensory Friendly Night on December 6.

Last year 200,000 people attended the event and this year there are 40 all new displays this year. Each one is comprised of hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights. Cultural arts performances will take place each night on the main stage.

