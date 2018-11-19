GREELEY, Colo. (WTVD) --The Colorado man who admitted to killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters was sentenced Monday to life in prison.
Christopher Watts was sentenced Monday, nearly two weeks after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty. Prosecutors have said Shanann Watts' family consented to the plea deal.
During the sentencing, the judge said: "This is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have had in all the cases I have seen, and nothing less than the maximum sentence would be appropriate."
He also pleaded guilty to unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body. The 33-year-old is not eligible for parole.
Watts grew up in Fayetteville. Shanann grew up in Southern Pines.
'We loved you like a son': Shanann's parents address Watts
In court Monday, Shanann's parents spoke publicly for the first time.
"You disgust me," her father Frank Rzucek Sr. said in a tearful statement directed at Watts. "Life will never be the same without Shanann."
He called Watts an "evil monster."
"We loved you like a son," her mother, Sandra Rzucek, said. "We trusted you. Your faithful wife trusted you. Your children adored you and they also trusted you. Your daughter Bella Marie sang a song proudly. I don't know if you got to see it but it was 'Daddy, you're my hero.' I have no idea who gave you the right to take their lives. But I know God and his mighty angels were there at that moment to bring them home to paradise."
Shanann's disappearance
Shanann was reported missing August 13 after she missed a doctor's appointment.
Her husband initially appeared on television pleading for help finding his wife and daughters. Later, he admitted he killed them.
Watts' parents
Despite the guilty plea, Watts' parents said they believe there is more to the story.
"It boils down to: I just want the truth of what really happened," said Ronnie Watts, Chris' father. "If he did it all, I can live with it. If he didn't, I want him to fight for it."
Shanann's family pushed back saying her memory and reputation should be protected.
"Shanann was a wonderful soul. Everyone who knew Shanann knows this to be true. Even Chris Watts knows this to be true. Yet Chris Watts still chose to murder Shanann, Bella, Celeste, and Nico. Chris Watts still chose to dump the bodies of his own family in oil tanks. And Chris Watts still chose to lie about it until he could lie no more. He pled guilty to murdering his family because he is guilty.
Watts is expected to receive life in prison without the chance of parole. His eligibility for the death penalty was removed as an agreement for him pleading guilty in the case.
