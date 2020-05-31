Chrissy Teigen, other celebs offer to bail out protesters in Minnesota and nationwide

Teigen's promise made via Twitter was apparently a response to President Donald Trump making a reference to "MAGA night" at the White House. It wasn't clear what the president was referring to, but it was enough to provoke Teigen to first commit to paying $100,000 and then doubling the amount after receiving a number of negative comments on Twitter.
Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020
A number of people posted negative comments in response to Teigen's tweets, noting some of the protesters have been committing acts of violence, looting and arson.
One commenter said "You want to bail out people who burned down neighborhoods, looted stores, set cars on fire, hey go for it." Another wrote: "You mean releasing criminals who used this as an excuse to steal and destroy their own city."
Across the country hundreds, if not thousands, of people have been arrested at protests over the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on his neck for an extended period of time in a video captured by a bystander.
Some of the protests have turned violent. In Minnesota, dozens of stores were looted and a police station was set on fire. In Los Angeles, buildings have been set on fire and police cars have been vandalized.
Friday night alone, Los Angeles police arrested more than 500 protesters after they failed to obey an order to disperse.
Teigen wasn't the only person offering to bail out protesters. A number of attorneys across the country posted on social media that they were willing to offer their services pro bono to anyone arrested for protesting.
Lawyers offering pro bono services for arrested protestors. Minneapolis, Houston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles. I know there are far more doing the same thing in other cities please add them to this thread pic.twitter.com/rRCODVDr8q— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) May 30, 2020
And a number of celebrities were supporting and contributing to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which is helping protesters in that state.
Among those contributing to the Minnesota Freedom Fund were Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Those living in privilege and wanna show solidarity . Here’s a way . Donate . It’s quick . https://t.co/ca4OzBp6sN— Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020
Some organizations to which you can donate if you are heartsick waking up to the news:— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 28, 2020
Minnesota Freedom Fund:https://t.co/H1FIfpe0vd
Minnesota ACLU:https://t.co/CIiE1w2tlp
George Floyd’s family gofundme:https://t.co/XWw0iGr6qZ
❤️❤️❤️#JusticeForFloyd