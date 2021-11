GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teen was gunned down in Greensboro this weekend.Greensboro Police said Christian O'Neal was shot at 6 p.m. Friday night in the 3800 block of Central Avenue. O'Neal, 15, died later from his injuries.There's no word yet on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.The case remains under investigation.