People and pets pack the parks on a warm Christmas Day in the Triangle: 'I like it here'

From pups on leashes to pups in strollers, people biking, hiking, fishing, or just enjoying the scenery at Old Reedy Creek Greenway in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, clearly those hopes were dashed, but as a nice consolation, it was pushing 70 degrees and many in the Triangle wanted to take full advantage of it.

Car after car, it seems like a lot of people had the same idea, hoping for a holiday hike at Umstead Park

They quickly found out though, that they were instead met with signs at the Harrison entrance off I-40 saying that all North Carolina State Parks are closed for Christmas.

"I came here and the road is blocked off and no parking anywhere," said Margaret from Cary, who was disappointed having to turn around.

But where there's a will there's a way, many chose to hit the Old Reedy Creek Greenway instead, as county parks were still open and filled up.

"I like it here, I am here with my dad to show him this and he likes it," says Moncef Zejli, who drove up from Clayton to enjoy the park with his dad visiting from Morocco.

And other couple coming from a place where they're used to a sunny Christmas.

"We're originally from Hawaii and we're here just to watch our grandkids for three months," says Carmi Simonds.

With their pup Sunday decked out in holiday gear, it might not be the islands, but a close second.

"It's our first time to come here and it's really nice outdoors and sunshine by the water," she says.

And they'll definitely be back, hoping the warm weather extends beyond Christmas Day.